Kia Sonet Front Right Side
1/26
Kia Sonet Front Left Side
2/26
Kia Sonet Front View
3/26
Kia Sonet Rear Left Side
4/26
Kia Sonet Right Side View
5/26
Kia Sonet Left Side View
6/26

Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

4 out of 5
12.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Kia Sonet Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage24.1 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Prices

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Mileage

All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Colours

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is available in 7 colour options: Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Engine and Transmission

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Specs & Features

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Price

Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,78,104
RTO
1,38,763
Insurance
46,731
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,64,098
EMI@27,170/mo
61 offers Available
Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L CRDi VGT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.1 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1642 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
385 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black & Beige
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT EMI
EMI24,453 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,37,688
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,37,688
Interest Amount
3,29,513
Payable Amount
14,67,201

Kia Sonet other Variants

Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT

₹8.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,30,138
RTO
55,110
Insurance
36,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,22,362
EMI@17,676/mo
Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹8.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,70,299
RTO
57,921
Insurance
37,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,66,502
EMI@18,625/mo
Sonet HTK 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,40,951
RTO
62,867
Insurance
39,836
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,154
EMI@20,294/mo
Sonet HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,717
RTO
65,160
Insurance
40,788
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,80,165
EMI@21,068/mo
Sonet HTK 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,79,178
RTO
65,542
Insurance
34,872
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,80,092
EMI@21,066/mo
Sonet HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,409
RTO
82,611
Insurance
41,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,23,026
EMI@21,989/mo
Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,10,125
RTO
67,709
Insurance
41,847
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,20,181
EMI@21,928/mo
Sonet HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,10,125
RTO
67,709
Insurance
35,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,14,063
EMI@21,796/mo
Sonet HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,46,532
RTO
70,257
Insurance
35,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,53,018
EMI@22,633/mo
Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,59,274
RTO
71,149
Insurance
43,276
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,74,199
EMI@23,089/mo
Sonet HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,93,929
RTO
90,969
Insurance
44,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,29,681
EMI@24,281/mo
Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹11.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,04,783
RTO
1,04,478
Insurance
38,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,48,111
EMI@24,677/mo
Sonet HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,748
RTO
1,32,719
Insurance
45,325
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,08,292
EMI@25,971/mo
Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,80,328
RTO
1,12,033
Insurance
40,442
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,33,303
EMI@26,508/mo
Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

₹13.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,24,669
RTO
1,44,584
Insurance
48,085
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,17,838
EMI@28,325/mo
Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹13.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,514
RTO
1,19,951
Insurance
42,635
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,22,600
EMI@28,428/mo
Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT

₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,02,575
RTO
1,54,322
Insurance
50,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,07,747
EMI@30,258/mo
Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,50,652
RTO
1,39,065
Insurance
48,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,38,397
EMI@33,066/mo
Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,59,754
RTO
1,39,975
Insurance
48,180
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,48,409
EMI@33,281/mo
Sonet X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,65,215
RTO
1,40,522
Insurance
48,332
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,54,569
EMI@33,414/mo
Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT

₹16.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,475
RTO
1,79,059
Insurance
56,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,137
EMI@35,167/mo
Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹16.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,09,430
RTO
1,80,179
Insurance
56,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,46,212
EMI@35,384/mo
Kia Sonet Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
