|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|24.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is available in 7 colour options: Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.