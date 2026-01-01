|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, Magma Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.