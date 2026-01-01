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Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Sonet Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage19 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Sonet specs and features

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Prices

The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹16.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Colours

The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, Magma Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl.

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Price

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹16.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,16,900
RTO
1,89,112
Insurance
66,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,72,680
EMI@35,952/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L CRDi VGT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1642 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Red
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Kia Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone EMI
EMI32,357 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,05,412
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,05,412
Interest Amount
4,36,019
Payable Amount
19,41,431

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₹16.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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14,06,900
RTO
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Kia Sonet Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

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SonetvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
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SonetvsBrezza
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Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
SonetvsVenue
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
+1
SonetvsAircross X
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Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
SonetvsSyros

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