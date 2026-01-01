|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.0 T and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹12.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT is available in 11 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster and Follow me home headlamps.