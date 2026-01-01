|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Sonet HTK Plus Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is available in 11 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTK Plus Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster and Follow me home headlamps.