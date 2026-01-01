|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with a Smartstream G 1.2 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT is available in 7 colour options: Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.