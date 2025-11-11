In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|3
|-