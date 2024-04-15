Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza LXi S-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.40 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza LXi S-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.40 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears BootSpace: 328 litres Mileage of LXi S-CNG is 25.51 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less