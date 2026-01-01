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Mahindra Bolero Front Left View
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Mahindra Bolero B4

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra Bolero Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero specs and features

Bolero B4

Bolero B4 Prices

The Bolero B4, equipped with a mHawk75 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero B4 Mileage

All variants of the Bolero offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero B4 Colours

The Bolero B4 is available in 4 colour options: Dsat Silver, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Stealth Black.

Bolero B4 Engine and Transmission

The Bolero B4 is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 75 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm of torque.

Bolero B4 Specs & Features

The Bolero B4 has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Rear Defogger, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Mahindra Bolero B4 Price

Bolero B4

₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,500
RTO
79,286
Insurance
39,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,18,933
EMI@19,751/mo
Add to Compare
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Mahindra Bolero B4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
mHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1745 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Key
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
No
USB Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra Bolero B4 EMI
EMI17,776 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,27,039
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,27,039
Interest Amount
2,39,539
Payable Amount
10,66,578

Mahindra Bolero other Variants

Bolero B6

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,94,500
RTO
87,599
Insurance
42,407
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,25,006
EMI@22,031/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bolero B6 Opt

₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,35,500
RTO
91,186
Insurance
43,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,70,784
EMI@23,015/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero B8

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,500
RTO
95,999
Insurance
45,196
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,195
EMI@24,335/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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