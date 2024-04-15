Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza ZXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 14.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi Plus Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza ZXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 14.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi Plus is 48 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 48 litres BootSpace: 328 litres Mileage of ZXi Plus is 19.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less