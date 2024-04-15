Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza LXi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza LXi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.31 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi is 48 litre litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like 12V Power Outlets, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 48 litre BootSpace: 328 litres Mileage of LXi is 20.1 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less