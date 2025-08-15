In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4