Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Plus 1.2L MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 308 litres Mileage of Delta Plus 1.2L MT is 21.79 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less