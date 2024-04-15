Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet Max Torque: 147.6 Nm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 308 litres Mileage of Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT is 21.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less