Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
13.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage21.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Latest Updates

Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet
  • Max Torque: 147.6 Nm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 308 litres
    Mileage of Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT is 21.5 kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Price

    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT
    ₹13.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,47,500
    RTO
    1,26,750
    Insurance
    49,235
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,23,985
    EMI@28,458/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L Turbo Boosterjet
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    796 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    147.6 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    99 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1030 kg
    Height
    1550 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    308 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT EMI
    EMI25,612 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,91,586
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,91,586
    Interest Amount
    3,45,124
    Payable Amount
    15,36,710

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx other Variants

    Sigma 1.2L MT
    ₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,46,500
    RTO
    61,255
    Insurance
    41,496
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,49,751
    EMI@18,264/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Delta 1.2L MT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sigma 1.2 CNG
    ₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.2L MT
    ₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta 1.2L AGS
    ₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Delta 1.2 CNG
    ₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.2L AGS
    ₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹10.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT
    ₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    ₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    ₹14.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone
    ₹15.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

