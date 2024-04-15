Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Speed and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet Max Torque: 147.6 Nm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 308 litres Mileage of Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT is 21.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less