Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT is 44 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres