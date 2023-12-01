Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataNexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

Tata Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
13.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Nexon specs and features

Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT Latest Updates

Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 13.57 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
  • Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 382 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT Price

    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,69,990
    RTO
    1,28,999
    Insurance
    57,082
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,56,571
    EMI@29,158/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    382 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Tata Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT EMI
    EMI26,242 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,20,913
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,20,913
    Interest Amount
    3,53,618
    Payable Amount
    15,74,531

    Tata Nexon other Variants

    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,09,990
    RTO
    68,699
    Insurance
    43,833
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,23,022
    EMI@19,839/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure 1.2 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Nexon Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon vs Fronx
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone

    7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon vs Venue
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTX Plus 1.0 iMT

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon vs Sonet
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger RXZ Turbo MT Dual Tone

    6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon vs Kiger
    Tata Punch CNG

    Tata Punch CNG Accomplished Dazzle S CNG

    7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Nexon vs Punch CNG

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details