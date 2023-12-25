Saved Articles

Tata Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
16.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage23.23 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Latest Updates

Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.07 Lakhs. The

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
  • Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres
  • BootSpace: 382 litres
    • Mileage of Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT is 23.23 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Price

    Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹16.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,59,990
    RTO
    1,81,999
    Insurance
    64,074
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,06,563
    EMI@34,531/mo
    Tata Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    1022 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    23.23 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Front - Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear - Semi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    382 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44 litres
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2498 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Off-White and Grey
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Nexon Creative Plus S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT EMI
    EMI31,078 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,45,906
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,45,906
    Interest Amount
    4,18,784
    Payable Amount
    18,64,690

    Tata Nexon other Variants

    Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹9.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,09,990
    RTO
    68,699
    Insurance
    43,833
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,23,022
    EMI@19,839/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Smart Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹11.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT DT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹12.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹13.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹13.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT
    ₹14.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT
    ₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹14.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT
    ₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT DT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT
    ₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT
    ₹15.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹15.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Creative Plus S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA
    ₹15.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹15.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT DT
    ₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Plus 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT
    ₹16.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6MT DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Fearless S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT
    ₹16.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
