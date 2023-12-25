Nexon Fearless PR Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT Latest Updates
Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless PR Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT (top model) in Delhi is Rs.Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless PR Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Fearless PR Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT is 44 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: