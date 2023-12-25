Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT is 44 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres Mileage of Fearless PR S 1.2 Revotron Petrol 7DCA DT is 17.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less