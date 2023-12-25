Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.23 Lakhs. The Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT is 44 litres & Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres ...Read MoreRead Less