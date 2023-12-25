Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT in Delhi is Rs. 14.36 Lakhs. The Nexon is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Nexon Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT in Delhi is Rs. 14.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT is 44 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine Max Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 litres BootSpace: 382 litres Mileage of Creative Plus 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6AMT DT is 17.18 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less