Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 650,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 1,197 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic (Torque Converter).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
₹ 6.5 to 10 Lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Key Specs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Engine 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual,Automatic (Torque Converter)
Fuel type Petrol

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Price List, Specifications and Features

Sigma 1.2

1197 cc | 82 bhp | 865 kg |

Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Driving Range
777.37 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Width
1745 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1510 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Kerb Weight
865 kg
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
339 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Magic Auto Nexa

mapicon
Dwarka Sec-9, Near Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110075
phoneicon
+91 - 18002090230
   

Magic Auto

mapicon
Plot No. 94, Sec-20,marble Mkt.,dwaraka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110077
phoneicon
+91 - 9599928301
   

Dd Motors Nexa

mapicon
B-1/629, Main Najafgarh Road,janakpuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110058
phoneicon
+91 - 9337006315
   

Tr Sawhney Arena- Indraprastha

mapicon
Indraprastha Metro Station, Opp. Who,mahatma Gandhi Marg,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110002
phoneicon
+91 - 9999399157

