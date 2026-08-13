Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are two popular micro SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. These two SUVs are positioned in a segment that sees a lot of traction from consumers and steep competition from various auto OEMs. The Hyundai Exter was launched as a feature-loaded micro SUV, offering an upgrade to the hatchback owners seeking to step up to the next segment above. On the other hand, the Tata Punch offers customers a safe and practical SUV experience without burning their pockets.

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.

If you have been planning to buy a micro SUV and both the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison of both models.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Exter ₹5.81 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,600/ month Check Eligibility Tata Punch ₹5.59 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,400/ month Check Eligibility Nissan Magnite ₹5.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,400/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹6.85 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹9,000/ month Check Eligibility Citroen C3X ₹7.91 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,400/ month Check Eligibility Renault Kiger ₹5.81 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,600/ month Check Eligibility

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top trims of both SUVs. For the Hyundai Exter, the base and top variants are: 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX 2 and 1.2 Kappa Dual CNG MT HX 8, which are priced at ₹580,600 and ₹941,600 (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, the Tata Punch's base and top variants are: Smart and Accomplished+ S CNG AMT, priced at ₹569,990 and ₹10,66,990 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount considered for this calculation is 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered for this calculation is 9.5%. The repayment tenure selected is 36 months.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hyundai Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX 2 ₹ 580,600 9.5% 36 months ₹ 18,598 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Kappa Dual CNG MT HX 8 ₹ 941,600 ₹ 30,162 Tata Punch Smart ₹ 569,990 ₹ 18,258 Accomplished+ S CNG AMT ₹ 10,66,990 ₹ 34,179

According to the calculation, the Hyundai Exter commands a monthly EMI between ₹18,598 and ₹30,162, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Tata Punch commands a monthly EMI between ₹18,258 and ₹34,179, depending on the variants.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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