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Cars & Bikes Auto Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Monthly Emi Comparison

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2026, 14:29 pm
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Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter
EMI starting at just
₹7,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are two popular micro SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. These two SUVs are positioned in a segment that sees a lot of traction from consumers and steep competition from various auto OEMs. The Hyundai Exter was launched as a feature-loaded micro SUV, offering an upgrade to the hatchback owners seeking to step up to the next segment above. On the other hand, the Tata Punch offers customers a safe and practical SUV experience without burning their pockets.

If you have been planning to buy a micro SUV and both the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison of both models.

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Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
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₹5.81 Lakhs
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₹7,600/ month
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Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top trims of both SUVs. For the Hyundai Exter, the base and top variants are: 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX 2 and 1.2 Kappa Dual CNG MT HX 8, which are priced at 580,600 and 941,600 (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, the Tata Punch's base and top variants are: Smart and Accomplished+ S CNG AMT, priced at 569,990 and 10,66,990 (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount considered for this calculation is 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered for this calculation is 9.5%. The repayment tenure selected is 36 months.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hyundai Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX 2 580,6009.5%36 months 18,598
Hyundai Exter 1.2 Kappa Dual CNG MT HX 8 941,600 30,162
Tata Punch Smart 569,990 18,258
Accomplished+ S CNG AMT 10,66,990 34,179

According to the calculation, the Hyundai Exter commands a monthly EMI between 18,598 and 30,162, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Tata Punch commands a monthly EMI between 18,258 and 34,179, depending on the variants.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2026, 14:29 pm IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Tata Punch

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