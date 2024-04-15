Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
11.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.65 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Ciaz specs and features

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 Latest Updates

Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Alpha 1.5 in Delhi is Rs. 11.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.5

  • Engine Type: K15 Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 43
  • BootSpace: 510
    • Mileage of Alpha 1.5 is 20.65 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 Price

    Alpha 1.5
    ₹11.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,51,000
    RTO
    87,710
    Insurance
    44,368
    Accessories Charges
    10,487
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,94,065
    EMI@25,665/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15 Smart Hybrid
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    887.95
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.65
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Ground Clearance
    170
    Length
    4490
    Wheelbase
    2650
    Kerb Weight
    1055
    Height
    1485
    Width
    1730
    Bootspace
    510
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    43
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Beige and Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 EMI
    EMI23,099 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,74,658
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,74,658
    Interest Amount
    3,11,258
    Payable Amount
    13,85,916

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz other Variants

    Sigma 1.5
    ₹9.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,72,000
    RTO
    73,390
    Insurance
    39,540
    Accessories Charges
    885
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,86,315
    EMI@21,200/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Delta 1.5
    ₹10.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.5
    ₹11.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.5 AT
    ₹12.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    S 1.5 MT
    ₹12.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Zeta 1.5 AT
    ₹12.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.5 AT
    ₹13.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details