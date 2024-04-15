Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Zeta 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZetaCiaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Zeta 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zeta 1.5 AT is 43 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: