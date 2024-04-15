Saved Articles

Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT

4 out of 5
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT Latest Updates

Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT in Delhi is Rs. 15.48 Lakhs. It offers many features like Keyless

  • Engine Type: 1.0 TSI Petrol
  • Max Torque: 178 nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 521 litres
    Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT Price

    Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,59,000
    RTO
    1,42,230
    Insurance
    46,649
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,48,379
    EMI@33,281/mo
    Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT Specifications and Features

    Top Speed
    190 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    11.7 seconds
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.0 TSI Petrol
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Length
    4541 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    521 litres
    Air Conditioner
    -
    Front AC
    -
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    -
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Cabin-Boot Access
    -
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    -
    Parking Assist
    -
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    -
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    -
    12V Power Outlets
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    -
    Average Fuel Consumption
    -
    Average Speed
    -
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Clock
    -
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    -
    Door Ajar Warning
    -
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    -
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    -
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    -
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    -
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Rub - Strips
    -
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Power Windows
    -
    One Touch -Down
    -
    One Touch - Up
    -
    Adjustable ORVM
    -
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    -
    Rear Defogger
    -
    Rear Wiper
    -
    Exterior Door Handles
    -
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    -
    Interior Door Handles
    -
    Door Pockets
    -
    Side Window Blinds
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Cup Holders
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    -
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    -
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    -
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Tail Lights
    -
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Gesture Control
    -
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    -
    Head Unit Size
    -
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    -
    GPS Navigation System
    -
    Speakers
    8+
    USB Compatibility
    -
    Aux Compatibility
    -
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    -
    AM/FM Radio
    -
    CD Player
    -
    DVD Playback
    -
    iPod Compatibility
    -
    Internal Hard-drive
    -
    Steering mounted controls
    -
    Voice Command
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Alexa Compatibility
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    -
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    -
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    -
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    -
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    -
    Ventilated Seats
    -
    Ventilated Seat Type
    -
    Interiors
    -
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    -
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    -
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Head-rests
    -
    Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT EMI
    EMI29,953 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,93,541
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,93,541
    Interest Amount
    4,03,617
    Payable Amount
    17,97,158

    Skoda Slavia other Variants

    Active 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹12.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,69,000
    RTO
    1,13,230
    Insurance
    38,516
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,21,246
    EMI@26,249/mo
    Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style Non Sunroof
    ₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹17.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹18.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
