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Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage18.70 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Virtus specs and features

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Prices

The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Mileage

All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Colours

The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Engine and Transmission

The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Specs & Features

The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access and Cruise Control.

Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Price

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,70,900
RTO
1,57,420
Insurance
44,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,628
EMI@35,973/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
815 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.70 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Mc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
179 mm
Length
4561 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1188 kg
Height
1507 mm
Width
1752 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
-
Parking Sensors
-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Parking Assist
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Air Conditioner
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
12V Power Outlets
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Clock
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Tachometer
-
Instantaneous Consumption
-
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Average Speed
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Distance to Empty
-

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
-
Child Safety Lock
-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
-

Exterior

Rub - Strips
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
-
Power Windows
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Door Pockets
-
Scuff Plates
-
Rear Windshield Blind
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
One Touch - Up
-
Side Window Blinds
Optional

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
-
Sunglass Holder
-
Cup Holders
-
Cooled Glove Box
-

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Rear Reading Lamp
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
-

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Battery Warranty (Years)
-

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
-
Wireless Charger
-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
-
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
-
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
-
GPS Navigation System
-
Aux Compatibility
-
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
-
Geo-Fence
-
Emergency Call
-

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
-

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
-
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
-
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Folding Rear Seat
-
Head-rests
-
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Volkswagen Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT EMI
EMI32,376 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,06,265
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,06,265
Interest Amount
4,36,266
Payable Amount
19,42,531

Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,900
RTO
1,17,420
Insurance
7,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,515
EMI@25,718/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,50,900
RTO
1,45,420
Insurance
43,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,503
EMI@33,111/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,900
RTO
1,49,420
Insurance
44,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,84,877
EMI@34,065/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
43,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,671
EMI@35,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
45,081
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,801
EMI@36,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)

₹17.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,15,900
RTO
1,61,920
Insurance
52,032
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,352
EMI@37,192/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,900
RTO
1,62,820
Insurance
45,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,536
EMI@37,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)

₹18.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,900
RTO
1,73,820
Insurance
51,349
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,60,569
EMI@39,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,84,900
RTO
1,98,820
Insurance
65,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,269
EMI@46,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

₹21.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,02,320
Insurance
63,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,208
EMI@46,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Anniversary Edition

₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,07,990
Insurance
84,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,13,070
EMI@47,568/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.19 Lakhs
+6
VirtusvsSlavia
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
+1
VirtusvsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VirtusvsTigor EV

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