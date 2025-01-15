Saved Articles

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT

4.5 out of 5
6/18
4.5 out of 5
18.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage20.08 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Virtus specs and features

Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT Latest Updates

Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 20 variants. The price of Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT in Delhi is Rs. 18.19 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.0L TSI
  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 521 litres
    • Mileage of Sound Edition Topline MT is 20.08 kmpl....Read More

    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT Price

    Sound Edition Topline MT
    ₹18.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,79,900
    RTO
    1,73,990
    Insurance
    64,392
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,18,782
    EMI@39,093/mo
    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.0L TSI
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    904 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.08 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Mc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Length
    4561 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1210 kg
    Width
    1752 mm
    Bootspace
    521 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Optional
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Optional
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Beige/Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT Offers
    Delhi
    Volkswagan Virtus :-Corporate Benefits up to ₹ 12,...
    Applicable on virtuscomfortline-10-tsi-mt & 19 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition Topline MT EMI
    EMI35,183 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,36,903
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,36,903
    Interest Amount
    4,74,103
    Payable Amount
    21,11,006

    Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,55,900
    RTO
    1,27,590
    Insurance
    49,529
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,33,519
    EMI@28,663/mo
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹15.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹17.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    ₹17.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹19.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GT 1.5 TSI DSG
    ₹19.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    ₹19.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sound Edition Topline AT
    ₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GT Plus 1.5 MT
    ₹19.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
    ₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
    ₹21.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)
    ₹22.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
