Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
16.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Virtus specs and features

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT Latest Updates

Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 6 variants. The price of Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT in Delhi is Rs. 16.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 521 litres
    • Mileage of Topline 1.0 TSI MT is 19.4 kmpl....Read More

    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT Price

    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹16.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,41,900
    RTO
    1,56,190
    Insurance
    59,554
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,58,144
    EMI@35,640/mo
    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.4 kmpl
    Driving Range
    873 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Width
    1752 mm
    Length
    4561 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    521 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Air Conditioner
    -
    Front AC
    -
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    -
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    -
    Parking Assist
    -
    Parking Sensors
    -
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    -
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    -
    Steering Adjustment
    -
    12V Power Outlets
    -
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    -
    Trip Meter
    -
    Average Fuel Consumption
    -
    Average Speed
    -
    Distance to Empty
    -
    Clock
    -
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    -
    Door Ajar Warning
    -
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Tachometer
    -
    Engine immobilizer
    -
    Central Locking
    -
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    -
    Child Safety Lock
    -
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    -
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    -
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    -
    Body Kit
    -
    Rub - Strips
    -
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Power Windows
    -
    One Touch -Down
    -
    One Touch - Up
    -
    Adjustable ORVM
    -
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    -
    Rear Defogger
    -
    Exterior Door Handles
    -
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    -
    Interior Door Handles
    -
    Door Pockets
    -
    Boot-lid Opener
    -
    Rear Windshield Blind
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    -
    Cup Holders
    -
    Driver Armrest Storage
    -
    Cooled Glove Box
    -
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    -
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    -
    Warranty (Years)
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    -
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    -
    Follow me home headlamps
    -
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    -
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    -
    GPS Navigation System
    -
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    -
    USB Compatibility
    -
    Aux Compatibility
    -
    AM/FM Radio
    -
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Wireless Charger
    -
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Alexa Compatibility
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    -
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    -
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    -
    Differential Lock
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    -
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    High-beam Assist
    -
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Lane Departure Prevention
    -
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    -
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    -
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    -
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    -
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    -
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    -
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    -
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    -
    Driver Armrest
    -
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    -
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    -
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    -
    Head-rests
    -
    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT EMI
    EMI32,076 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,92,329
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,92,329
    Interest Amount
    4,32,229
    Payable Amount
    19,24,558

    Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,21,900
    RTO
    1,24,190
    Insurance
    48,337
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,94,927
    EMI@27,833/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    ₹14.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹16.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    ₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
    ₹20.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

