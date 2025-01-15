Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 20 variants. The price of Virtus Sound Edition Topline AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 20 variants. The price of Virtus Sound Edition Topline AT in Delhi is Rs. 19.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sound Edition Topline AT is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0L TSI Max Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 521 litres Mileage of Sound Edition Topline AT is 18.45 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less