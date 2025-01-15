Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 20 variants. The price of Virtus GT Plus 1.5 MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Virtus is a 5 seater Sedan which has 20 variants. The price of Virtus GT Plus 1.5 MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GT Plus 1.5 MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L TSI EVO with ACT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 521 litres Mileage of GT Plus 1.5 MT is 18.88 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less