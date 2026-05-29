In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Virtus
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3