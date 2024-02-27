Skoda confirms subcompact SUV for India, will rival Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza

Skoda Auto India has announced its next offering for the market, which will be a subcompact SUV. The new model will be locally developed and will hit the market in a year's time. The new subcompact SUV will be a follow up on the Kushaq and Slavia, which are the brand's new modern-day made-in-India offerings. The new subcompact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The brand is also preparing a local supplier base which can further help in pricing its products more aggressively. The launch will happen within the first 6 months of next year.