|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|20.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.
The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.
The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access and Cruise Control.