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Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Virtus Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage20.19 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Virtus specs and features

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Prices

The Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.0L TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Mileage

All variants of the Virtus deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Colours

The Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT is available in 8 colour options: Lava Blue, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue Metallic.

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Engine and Transmission

The Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Virtus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Slavia priced between ₹10 Lakhs - 18.19 Lakhs or the Hyundai Verna priced between ₹10.98 Lakhs - 18.4 Lakhs.

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Specs & Features

The Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Door Ajar Warning.

Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Price

Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,70,900
RTO
1,17,420
Insurance
7,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,96,515
EMI@25,718/mo
Add to Compare
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Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
936 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.19 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
521 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
179 mm
Length
4561 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1173 kg
Height
1507 mm
Width
1752 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Optional
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
Optional

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT EMI
EMI23,146 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,76,863
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,76,863
Interest Amount
3,11,896
Payable Amount
13,88,759

Volkswagen Virtus other Variants

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,50,900
RTO
1,45,420
Insurance
43,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,40,503
EMI@33,111/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,90,900
RTO
1,49,420
Insurance
44,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,84,877
EMI@34,065/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,34,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
43,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,671
EMI@35,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI AT

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,70,900
RTO
1,57,420
Insurance
44,808
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,73,628
EMI@35,973/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,60,320
Insurance
45,081
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,05,801
EMI@36,664/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)

₹17.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,15,900
RTO
1,61,920
Insurance
52,032
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,352
EMI@37,192/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Line 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,24,900
RTO
1,62,820
Insurance
45,316
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,536
EMI@37,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)

₹18.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,900
RTO
1,73,820
Insurance
51,349
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,60,569
EMI@39,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,84,900
RTO
1,98,820
Insurance
65,049
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,269
EMI@46,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus GT Plus Sport DSG

₹21.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,02,320
Insurance
63,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,86,208
EMI@46,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Virtus Anniversary Edition

₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,900
RTO
2,07,990
Insurance
84,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,13,070
EMI@47,568/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives

Skoda Slavia

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10 - 18.19 Lakhs
+6
VirtusvsSlavia
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
+1
VirtusvsVerna
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VirtusvsTigor EV

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