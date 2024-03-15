Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacityCiaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone is 43 litres & Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: K15 Smart Hybrid
Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 43 litres
BootSpace: 510 litres
Mileage of Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone is 20.04 kmpl.