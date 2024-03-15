Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
14.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.04 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Ciaz specs and features

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone Latest Updates

Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: K15 Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 43 litres
  • BootSpace: 510 litres
    • Mileage of Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone is 20.04 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone Price

    Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone
    ₹14.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,45,000
    RTO
    1,31,730
    Insurance
    51,165
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,28,395
    EMI@30,702/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15 Smart Hybrid
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    862 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 4 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.04 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    4490 mm
    Wheelbase
    2650 mm
    Height
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1065 kg
    Width
    1730 mm
    Bootspace
    510 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    43 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Beige and Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI27,632 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,85,555
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,85,555
    Interest Amount
    3,72,340
    Payable Amount
    16,57,895

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz other Variants

    Sigma 1.5
    ₹10.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,40,000
    RTO
    77,800
    Insurance
    48,617
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,66,917
    EMI@22,932/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Delta 1.5
    ₹11.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.5
    ₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S 1.5 MT
    ₹12.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta 1.5 AT
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.5
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.5 Dual Tone
    ₹13.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.5 AT
    ₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.5 AT
    ₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alternatives

    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT

    10.96 - 17.38 Lakhs
    Get Test Drive
    Ciaz vs Verna
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.0L TSI AT

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ciaz vs Slavia

    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars

    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

