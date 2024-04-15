Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.00 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta 1.5 AT is 43 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: K15 Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 43 BootSpace: 510 Mileage of Delta 1.5 AT is 20.04 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less