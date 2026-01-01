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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.04 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Ciaz specs and features

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Prices

The Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT, equipped with a K15 Smart Hybrid and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, is listed at ₹13.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Mileage

All variants of the Ciaz deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.04 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Colours

The Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT is available in 10 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey With Black Roof, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown With Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Engine and Transmission

The Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears. This unit makes 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ciaz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Specs & Features

The Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Price

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT

₹13.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,88,552
RTO
1,30,855
Insurance
57,765
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,77,672
EMI@29,612/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.04
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
861.72
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4490 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Kerb Weight
1065 kg
Height
1485 mm
Width
1730 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT EMI
EMI26,650 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,39,904
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,39,904
Interest Amount
3,59,118
Payable Amount
15,99,022

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz other Variants

Ciaz Sigma 1.5

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,09,034
RTO
75,632
Insurance
47,478
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,644
EMI@22,196/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ciaz Delta 1.5

₹10.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,65,034
RTO
79,552
Insurance
49,539
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,94,625
EMI@23,528/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Zeta 1.5

₹11.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,05,586
RTO
1,12,559
Insurance
51,031
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,69,676
EMI@25,141/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Delta 1.5 AT

₹12.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,72,690
RTO
1,19,269
Insurance
53,501
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,45,960
EMI@26,781/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Alpha 1.5

₹12.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,82,345
RTO
1,20,234
Insurance
53,856
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,56,935
EMI@27,016/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 Dual Tone

₹12.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,97,793
RTO
1,21,779
Insurance
54,425
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,74,497
EMI@27,394/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Zeta 1.5 AT

₹12.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,11,793
RTO
1,23,179
Insurance
54,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,90,412
EMI@27,736/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT Dual Tone

₹13.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,04,000
RTO
1,32,400
Insurance
58,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,95,233
EMI@29,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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CiazvsAmaze

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