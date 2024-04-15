Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Sigma 1.5 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.86 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Ciaz is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Ciaz Sigma 1.5 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.86 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sigma 1.5 is 43 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: K15 Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 43 BootSpace: 510 Mileage of Sigma 1.5 is 20.65 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less