|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Ciaz Delta 1.5, equipped with a K15 Smart Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ciaz deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ciaz Delta 1.5 is available in 10 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey With Black Roof, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown With Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Ciaz Delta 1.5 is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 103 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Ciaz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.
The Ciaz Delta 1.5 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.