In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4