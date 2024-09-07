What is the on-road price of Skoda Slavia in Bangalore? The on-road price of Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bangalore is Rs. 18.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Skoda Slavia in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bangalore amount to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Skoda Slavia in Bangalore is Rs. 26,495.

What are the insurance charges for Skoda Slavia in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Skoda Slavia Signature 1.0L TSI AT in Bangalore are Rs. 61,906, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.