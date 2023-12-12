Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January

Skoda Auto India will be increasing prices across its passenger vehicle range by up to two per cent with effect from January 1, 2024. Prices will increase on the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq currently on sale in India and will be effective on the ex-showroom cost of the vehicles. In a statement, Skoda Auto said that the price hike is owing to rising supply, input and operational costs.

Skoda joins the likes of Volkswagen, Audi, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Citroen, MG Motor India and more automakers who have announced price hikes for the new year. Price increments are rather common during the advent new calendar year but we’ve seen a consistent increase in prices throughout the year as well due to the rising inflation rates globally.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024

Skoda Auto’s range starts with the Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV priced from ₹10.89 lakh onwards respectively. Both models are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and share the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The former produces 113 bhp while the latter develops 148 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and torque converter on the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI gets the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG automatic. The Skoda Kodiaq comes with the 2.0-litre TSI churning out 188 bhp paired with the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Skoda Auto is expected to bring the Enyaq electric SUV to India in 2024. The company is also planning to bring more updates and special editions to the Slavia and Kushaq, keeping the models fresh amidst the refreshed rivals. Skoda dealers are also offering several year-end discounts across the range, so make sure to check with your local dealer for a good deal.

First Published Date: