Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more

Skoda Auto has increased the prices of its flagship models Kushaq and Slavia. The Czech auto giant, which had announced the impending price hike on two of its best-selling models in India, has released the new price list of the SUV and the sedan. The prices of the Kushaq and Slavia have been hiked by up to ₹one lakh. The new prices are already effective for those planning to book one of the models now. Here is a look at the new price list of both Kushaq and Slavia after the hike.

According to the new price list shared by Skoda, the base variants of both the SUV and sedan have seen the maximum hike. While the base variant of Slavia has seen price hike of ₹64,000, the entry-level variant of the Kushaq SUV is now costlier by ₹one lakh. Overall, Skoda Kushaq SUV prices now start from ₹11.89 lakh and goes up to ₹19.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Elegance variant with automatic transmission. The Slavia sedan can now be brought home paying at least ₹11.53 lakh. The price of the top-end Slavia goes up to ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq price hike: New price list

While some of the variants like the Matte edition and the Elegance will have no change in their prices, other Kushaq SUV variants will see a minimum hike of ₹16,000. The Ambition 1.0-litre automatic price has been revised to ₹15.49 lakh after this hike while the same variant with manual transmission is now costlier by ₹66,000. The 1.5-litre version of Ambition variant with manual transmission has seen hike of ₹80,000 and will now cost ₹15.99 lakh. The price of the automatic version this variant has been hiked by ₹41,000.

Skoda Slavia price hike: New price list

The variants of the Slavia sedan have seen price hike between ₹11,000 and ₹64,000. The biggest hike has been on the entry-level Active variant with 1.0-litre engine and manual transmission. The next big hike has been on the Style variant with 1.0-litre engine and automatic gearbox. This variant will now cost ₹61,000 more. The manual version of this variant has seen a hike of ₹51,000. The smallest hike of ₹11,000 has been implemented on variants like Style 1.5-litre manual as well as the DSG ones.

On Thursday, Skoda had announced that it has clocked one lakh sales in India in the past two years, thanks to the popularity of both Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda Auto is now gearing up for new launches in 2024. The company is expected to bring the Enyaq as its first all-electric offering, while a subcompact SUV is also said to be in the works and could arrive at a later date.

