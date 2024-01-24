HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq and Slavia CKD kits to be exported from India. Check details

24 Jan 2024
Skoda Auto has announced to have produced more than 8.88 lakh cars in 2023. Out of these, 52,000 units were produced in India with the Pune facility producing 48,000 units of the locally developed Kushaq and Slavia models while the Aurangabad plant contributed approximately 4,400 units, encompassing the Superb, Octavia, and Kodiaq models.

Earlier while announcing the 2022 annual results, Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Skoda Auto, stated that starting operations in Vietnam would act as a gateway for the company to enter the ASEAN region, and this is where India will emerge as the brand's export hub. Skoda Auto started its operations in Vietnam in September 2023.

Skoda Auto is seeking to reach more customers in India while also expanding its international market presence. During the recent press conference, the company stated that from Pune, the completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits are set to be exported to Vietnam. Vietnam is part of the ASEAN region where Škoda Auto strategically leads the Brand Group Core and aims to maximise growth for the Volkswagen Group, the company added.

In line with this, Skoda Auto opened a new Parts Expedition Centre in Pune in October 2023. This will serve as a logistics hub for CKD kits of the Kushaq and Slavia models manufactured in India, starting this year.

In December last year, the Indian Parts Expedition Centre achieved a significant milestone by being the first in India to receive the Indian Green Building Council’s platinum certificate for green building. The certification underscores the facility’s adherence to green building principles, focusing on water conservation, energy efficiency, natural resource preservation, waste reduction, and creating healthier spaces for workers.

Spread across an area of 16,800 -square metres, the Parts Expedition Centre (PEC) in Pune, will be used to enhance the company’s export operations in the ASEAN region. The PEC will ship made-in-India kits to Vietnam for final production.

Besides entering into the Vietnamese market, Skoda Auto also made its re-entry into Kazakhstan in October 2023 marking another step in its internationalisation efforts, contributing to the company’s goal of expanding its global presence.

