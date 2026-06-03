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Honda City vs Skoda Slavia

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Skoda Slavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Slavia
BrandHondaSkoda
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 65 R15
Bootspace
447 L521 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
4594 mm4541 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2651 mm
Height
1489 mm1507 mm
Width
1748 mm1752 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)4
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
NoNo
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57211,26,454
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9009,99,900
RTO
1,31,99081,993
Insurance
58,18244,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88824,211
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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16 Jun 2026
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