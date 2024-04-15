Saved Articles

Skoda Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG

4 out of 5
20.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Skoda Slavia Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage18.41 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG Latest Updates

Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.53 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.5 TSI Petrol with Active Cylinder Technology
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 521 litres
    • Mileage of Style 1.5L TSI DSG is 18.41 kmpl....Read More

    Skoda Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG Price

    Style 1.5L TSI DSG
    ₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,79,000
    RTO
    1,93,900
    Insurance
    79,495
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,52,895
    EMI@44,125/mo
    Skoda Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.5 TSI Petrol with Active Cylinder Technology
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    148 bhp
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.41 kmpl
    Driving Range
    828 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Twist Beam Axle
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Length
    4541 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Wheelbase
    2651 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    521 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Gesture Control
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black & Beige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Skoda Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG EMI
    EMI39,712 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,47,605
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,47,605
    Interest Amount
    5,35,129
    Payable Amount
    23,82,734

    Skoda Slavia other Variants

    Active 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹12.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,69,000
    RTO
    1,13,230
    Insurance
    38,516
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,21,246
    EMI@26,249/mo
    Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style Non Sunroof
    ₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.0L TSI MT
    ₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Style 1.0L TSI AT
    ₹17.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Style 1.5L TSI MT
    ₹18.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
