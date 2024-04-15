Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Slavia is a 5 seater Sedan which has 8 variants. The price of Slavia Style 1.5L TSI DSG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Style 1.5L TSI DSG is 45 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 TSI Petrol with Active Cylinder Technology Max Torque: 250 Nm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 521 litres Mileage of Style 1.5L TSI DSG is 18.41 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less