2023 Hyundai Verna vs City vs Virtus vs Slavia vs Ciaz: Price comparison

Hyundai Motor India finally launched the much-awaited new-generation Verna with an introductory price starting from 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The sixth generation Hyundai Verna is longer, more spacious and gets a radical new design language. It’s also fitted to the brim with segment-leading features while sporting powerful petrol engine options. The diesel versions have now been discontinued.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 15:41 PM
The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna takes on some highly capable and competitive rivals in the compact sedan segment
Hyundai is confident with the 2023 Verna to be super successful right from the start. With over 8,000 pre-bookings and a competitive starting price, the model already seems to be on the right track. However, with offerings like the Honda City facelift, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the trusty Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment, how does the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s pricing fare against the resurgent competition? Let’s take a look.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna launched at 10.89 lakh, gets turbo petrol engine and ADAS

Engine OptionsHyundai VernaHonda CityVolkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 
1.5 NA/1.0 Turbo Petrol  10,89,900 - 16,19,500 11,49,000 - 15,97,000 11,31,900 - 15,99,900 11,29,000 - 15,89,999 919,500 - 12,18,500
1.5 Turbo Petrol 14,83,500 - 17,37,900- 18,41,900 16,99,999 - 18,39,999-
Petrol-Hybrid- 18,89,000 - 20,39,000---

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City Facelift

The Honda City facelift arrived just weeks prior and with significant updates to keep it fresh and accessible to customers. While the 2023 Hyundai Verna undercuts the City in pricing by a good 59,000, the City gets a more affordable top-end variant at 15.97 lakh, when compared to the Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol version priced at 16.19 lakh. However, the new-gen Verna’s turbo petrol variants get more accessible priced between 14.83 lakh and 17.38 lakh, when compared to the City e-HEV hybrid that tops out at 20.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Both the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol option with a 7-speed dual-clutch but the Hyundai arrives at a lower price point
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is more affordable than the Volkswagen Virtus as well with the latter starting at 11.32 lakh, a whole 42,000 more expensive. The Virtus also comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the lower trims, as opposed to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol on the Verna. The Virtus 1.0 is more accessible topping out at 16 lakh (ex-showroom), a good 20,000 less than the top-end Verna 1.5 NA. However, the Virtus turns out to be substantially more expensive in the 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants. While the Verna is available in multiple variants and tops out at 17.38 lakh, the Virtus gets the single GT Plus trim priced at 18.42 lakh, making it 1.04 lakh more expensive.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 ADAS, which is a segment-first
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia

The new Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia are available in a variety of variants with prices on the base trims differentiated by about 39,000. The Verna is more accessible on the entry trims, while the Slavia offers a better deal on the top-end 1.0-litre turbo at 15.90 lakh, about 30,000 less than the top-end Verna 1.5 NA. Both the models sit closer when it comes to pleasing the enthusiasts with a 1.5-litre turbo manual variant available. The Verna starts with a lower 1.5 T-GDI SX variant at 14.83 lakh, whereas the Slavia 1.5 TSI is available only in the top-spec Style trim and starts at 17 lakh. The top-end Slavia 1.5 DSG is about 1.02 lakh more expensive than the Verna 1.5 T-GDI 7-speed DCT.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz remains substantially more affordable than the Verna but is also the oldest offering in the segment
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the oldest offering in this segment and is yet to get a major upgrade, unlike its competition. This does favour the Ciaz when it comes to pricing making it substantially more accessible. With a starting price of 9.19 lakh, the model is a good 1.71 lakh more affordable than the base Hyundai Verna. It also tops out at 12.18 lakh for the Alpha 1.5 automatic trim, which is only marginally more expensive than the Verna 1.5 NA petrol S manual trim. That said, the Ciaz has aged and lacks the goodies that are now found in the newer rivals.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 15:41 PM IST
