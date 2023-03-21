2023 Hyundai Verna vs City vs Virtus vs Slavia vs Ciaz: Price comparison

Hyundai Motor India finally launched the much-awaited new-generation Verna with an introductory price starting from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The sixth generation Hyundai Verna is longer, more spacious and gets a radical new design language. It’s also fitted to the brim with segment-leading features while sporting powerful petrol engine options. The diesel versions have now been discontinued.

Hyundai is confident with the 2023 Verna to be super successful right from the start. With over 8,000 pre-bookings and a competitive starting price, the model already seems to be on the right track. However, with offerings like the Honda City facelift, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the trusty Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment, how does the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s pricing fare against the resurgent competition? Let’s take a look.

Engine Options Hyundai Verna Honda City Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5 NA/1.0 Turbo Petrol ₹ 10,89,900 - ₹ 16,19,500 ₹ 11,49,000 - ₹ 15,97,000 ₹ 11,31,900 - ₹ 15,99,900 ₹ 11,29,000 - ₹ 15,89,999 ₹ 919,500 - ₹ 12,18,500 1.5 Turbo Petrol ₹ 14,83,500 - ₹ 17,37,900 - ₹ 18,41,900 ₹ 16,99,999 - ₹ 18,39,999 - Petrol-Hybrid - ₹ 18,89,000 - ₹ 20,39,000 - - -

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City Facelift

The Honda City facelift arrived just weeks prior and with significant updates to keep it fresh and accessible to customers. While the 2023 Hyundai Verna undercuts the City in pricing by a good ₹59,000, the City gets a more affordable top-end variant at ₹15.97 lakh, when compared to the Verna’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol version priced at ₹16.19 lakh. However, the new-gen Verna’s turbo petrol variants get more accessible priced between ₹14.83 lakh and ₹17.38 lakh, when compared to the City e-HEV hybrid that tops out at ₹20.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Both the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol option with a 7-speed dual-clutch but the Hyundai arrives at a lower price point

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is more affordable than the Volkswagen Virtus as well with the latter starting at ₹11.32 lakh, a whole ₹42,000 more expensive. The Virtus also comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the lower trims, as opposed to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol on the Verna. The Virtus 1.0 is more accessible topping out at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom), a good ₹20,000 less than the top-end Verna 1.5 NA. However, the Virtus turns out to be substantially more expensive in the 1.5-litre turbo petrol variants. While the Verna is available in multiple variants and tops out at ₹17.38 lakh, the Virtus gets the single GT Plus trim priced at ₹18.42 lakh, making it ₹1.04 lakh more expensive.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 ADAS, which is a segment-first

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia

The new Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia are available in a variety of variants with prices on the base trims differentiated by about ₹39,000. The Verna is more accessible on the entry trims, while the Slavia offers a better deal on the top-end 1.0-litre turbo at ₹15.90 lakh, about ₹30,000 less than the top-end Verna 1.5 NA. Both the models sit closer when it comes to pleasing the enthusiasts with a 1.5-litre turbo manual variant available. The Verna starts with a lower 1.5 T-GDI SX variant at ₹14.83 lakh, whereas the Slavia 1.5 TSI is available only in the top-spec Style trim and starts at ₹17 lakh. The top-end Slavia 1.5 DSG is about ₹1.02 lakh more expensive than the Verna 1.5 T-GDI 7-speed DCT.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz remains substantially more affordable than the Verna but is also the oldest offering in the segment

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the oldest offering in this segment and is yet to get a major upgrade, unlike its competition. This does favour the Ciaz when it comes to pricing making it substantially more accessible. With a starting price of ₹9.19 lakh, the model is a good ₹1.71 lakh more affordable than the base Hyundai Verna. It also tops out at ₹12.18 lakh for the Alpha 1.5 automatic trim, which is only marginally more expensive than the ₹Verna 1.5 NA petrol S manual trim. That said, the Ciaz has aged and lacks the goodies that are now found in the newer rivals.

