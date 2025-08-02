In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4