Maruti Suzuki announces third price hike this year; Here's why

Maruti Suzuki has just announced a price hike again for its select passenger vehicles in India, effective from September 2026. The select Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles have witnessed a price hike of up to ₹20,000. The latest price hike comes as the third such move by the biggest carmaker in the country. Previously, in June and August, the auto OEM announced price hikes.

In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki announced the first price hike of the year, when the price was increased by up to ₹30,000 across models. In August 2026, the automaker again increased the prices of its cars by up to ₹30,000, impacting popular models like Baleno, Alto K10, etc.

Maruti Suzuki 2026 price hike timeline June 2026 Price hike across models by up to ₹ 30,000 August 2026 Price hike by up to ₹ 30,000 (Baleno up to ₹ 30,000, e Vitara up to ₹ 20,000, and smaller cars like Alto K10 by ₹ 2,500) September 2026 Adds up to ₹ 20,000 on specific models

In its third such move this year, specific models have become costlier by ₹20,000. However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed which models are impacted by this move. Also, the variant-wise price hike spectrum has not been revealed yet.

Why this price hike?

The car manufacturer has cited the continuous, sustained increase in input costs as the reason behind this price hike. The automaker, in an official release, has claimed that for the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. “However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," the OEM stated in its release.

Interestingly, the consecutive price hike comes right ahead of the festive season, which is considered the best time for the automakers in the country to record their maximum annual sales, owing to positive consumer sentiment, festive buying decisions, etc. It remains to be seen whether the latest price hike impacts Maruti Suzuki's festive sales or not.

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