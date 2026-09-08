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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Announces Third Price Hike This Year; Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki announces third price hike this year; Here's why

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 08 Sept 2026, 10:29 am
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After June and August, Maruti Suzuki has announced its third price hike of 2026, effective from September.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
After June and August, Maruti Suzuki has announced its third price hike of 2026, effective from September.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
After June and August, Maruti Suzuki has announced its third price hike of 2026, effective from September.
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Maruti Suzuki has just announced a price hike again for its select passenger vehicles in India, effective from September 2026. The select Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles have witnessed a price hike of up to 20,000. The latest price hike comes as the third such move by the biggest carmaker in the country. Previously, in June and August, the auto OEM announced price hikes.

In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki announced the first price hike of the year, when the price was increased by up to 30,000 across models. In August 2026, the automaker again increased the prices of its cars by up to 30,000, impacting popular models like Baleno, Alto K10, etc.

Maruti Suzuki 2026 price hike timeline
June 2026Price hike across models by up to 30,000
August 2026Price hike by up to 30,000 (Baleno up to 30,000, e Vitara up to 20,000, and smaller cars like Alto K10 by 2,500)
September 2026Adds up to 20,000 on specific models

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In its third such move this year, specific models have become costlier by 20,000. However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed which models are impacted by this move. Also, the variant-wise price hike spectrum has not been revealed yet.

Why this price hike?

The car manufacturer has cited the continuous, sustained increase in input costs as the reason behind this price hike. The automaker, in an official release, has claimed that for the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. “However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," the OEM stated in its release.

Interestingly, the consecutive price hike comes right ahead of the festive season, which is considered the best time for the automakers in the country to record their maximum annual sales, owing to positive consumer sentiment, festive buying decisions, etc. It remains to be seen whether the latest price hike impacts Maruti Suzuki's festive sales or not.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Sept 2026, 10:29 am IST
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