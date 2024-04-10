Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Swift prices hiked. Check how much they cost now

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Grand Vitara and Swift models with effect from today (April 10). The carmaker has hiked the price of these vehicles by up to ₹25,000 as part of its decision to revise prices of models across its lineup this month. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that it will increase prices of its cars this month due to higher commodity prices and inflation. While the price of the hatchback has been hiked by ₹25,000, the flagship SUV will cost 19,000 more.

Maruti Suzuki announced the price hikes during an exchange filing today. The carmaker has hiked the price of the entry-level Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara SUV. The price of this variant earlier was ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised starting price of the SUV will now be ₹10.95 lakh (ex-showroom). All other variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is available in four trims, remains unchanged. The Grand Vitara price goes up to ₹19.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid variant.

Maruti Suzuki has also increased the price of the Swift, one of its most popular hatchbacks in India. The carmaker has hiked the price of the model by ₹25,000. The price of the Swift, which started at ₹5.99 lakh and went up to ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom), has been revised with immediate effect. The carmaker has not revealed if all the variants of the hatchback will see price hike. Maruti Suzuki is expected to drive in the facelift version of the Swift some time later this year.

In January this year, Maruti Suzuki had hiked prices across its lineup to tackle rising costs of production. The carmaker had said that it has tried to offset the burden of inflation and rising input costs on its customers.

